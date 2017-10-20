Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (5002.T)
5002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,270JPY
20 Oct 2017
1,270JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,270
¥1,270
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,590,134
1,590,134
52-wk High
¥1,310
¥1,310
52-wk Low
¥910
¥910
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|27.40
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1,980,260.00
|2,035,300.00
|1,877,800.00
|2,050,530.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|1,976,940.00
|2,134,400.00
|1,835,800.00
|2,047,320.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|115.90
|132.80
|102.20
|86.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|109.60
|151.30
|82.60
|96.03
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|565,000.00
|520,469.00
|44,531.00
|7.88
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|489,130.00
|545,740.00
|56,610.00
|11.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|495,000.00
|602,740.00
|107,740.00
|21.77
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|717,056.00
|730,440.00
|13,384.00
|1.87
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|725,500.00
|727,511.00
|2,011.00
|0.28
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,980,260.00
|1,980,260.00
|1,980,260.00
|1,954,460.00
|2,050,530.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,976,940.00
|1,976,940.00
|1,976,940.00
|2,005,900.00
|2,047,320.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Daodaoquan Grain and Oil sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 30 pct to up 10 pct
- BRIEF-Daodaoquan Grain and Oil announces FY 2017 interim dividend payment
- Idemitsu moves closer to Showa Shell deal after court nod to share sale
- UPDATE 3-Idemitsu moves closer to Showa Shell deal after court nod to share sale
- Court rejects Idemitsu family petition to block new share issue -Nikkei