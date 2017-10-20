Edition:
Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T)

5101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,485JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,485
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
623,118
52-wk High
¥2,537
52-wk Low
¥1,679

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.83 3.17 3.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 193,663.00 196,063.00 191,263.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 660,882.00 670,000.00 655,590.00 647,133.00
Year Ending Dec-18 7 685,657.00 698,899.00 670,000.00 663,937.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 202.26 224.50 186.50 191.50
Year Ending Dec-18 8 238.10 256.31 217.00 209.69
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 34.40 34.40 34.40 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 156,811.00 163,098.00 6,287.00 4.01
Quarter Ending Mar-17 143,550.00 147,739.00 4,189.00 2.92
Quarter Ending Dec-16 191,182.00 185,975.00 5,207.00 2.72
Quarter Ending Sep-16 142,600.00 142,101.00 499.00 0.35
Quarter Ending Dec-15 195,364.00 186,183.00 9,180.50 4.70

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 193,663.00 193,663.00 193,663.00 191,263.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 660,882.00 659,058.00 659,058.00 660,278.00 647,133.00
Year Ending Dec-18 685,657.00 684,100.00 682,920.00 685,340.00 663,937.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

