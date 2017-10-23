Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 385,556.00 400,011.00 372,013.00 334,000.00 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 341,000.00 341,000.00 341,000.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 10 1,417,610.00 1,450,000.00 1,382,600.00 1,303,620.00 Year Ending Dec-18 11 1,445,570.00 1,488,000.00 1,385,700.00 1,329,930.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 65.90 68.20 63.60 63.00 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 57.00 57.00 57.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 11 285.58 310.60 276.20 194.92 Year Ending Dec-18 11 313.61 342.60 300.64 223.94 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.95 11.90 2.00 0.20