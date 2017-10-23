Edition:
Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T)

5201.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,335JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥30 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
¥4,305
Open
¥4,335
Day's High
¥4,340
Day's Low
¥4,310
Volume
359,800
Avg. Vol
824,706
52-wk High
¥5,050
52-wk Low
¥3,320

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 65.90 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.55 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 385,556.00 400,011.00 372,013.00 334,000.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 341,000.00 341,000.00 341,000.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 1,417,610.00 1,450,000.00 1,382,600.00 1,303,620.00
Year Ending Dec-18 11 1,445,570.00 1,488,000.00 1,385,700.00 1,329,930.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 65.90 68.20 63.60 63.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 57.00 57.00 57.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 285.58 310.60 276.20 194.92
Year Ending Dec-18 11 313.61 342.60 300.64 223.94
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.95 11.90 2.00 0.20

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 347,873.00 354,649.00 6,775.66 1.95
Quarter Ending Mar-17 320,792.00 335,340.00 14,548.00 4.54
Quarter Ending Dec-16 331,149.00 342,668.00 11,519.00 3.48
Quarter Ending Sep-16 324,491.00 314,953.00 9,537.75 2.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 330,193.00 316,952.00 13,241.34 4.01

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 385,556.00 385,556.00 384,556.00 383,050.00 334,000.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 341,000.00 341,000.00 341,000.00 341,000.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,417,610.00 1,417,610.00 1,414,190.00 1,411,340.00 1,303,620.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1,445,570.00 1,445,570.00 1,445,570.00 1,442,870.00 1,329,930.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

