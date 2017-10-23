Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T)
5201.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,335JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+0.70%)
¥30 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|65.90
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.55
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|385,556.00
|400,011.00
|372,013.00
|334,000.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|341,000.00
|341,000.00
|341,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|1,417,610.00
|1,450,000.00
|1,382,600.00
|1,303,620.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|1,445,570.00
|1,488,000.00
|1,385,700.00
|1,329,930.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|65.90
|68.20
|63.60
|63.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|57.00
|57.00
|57.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|285.58
|310.60
|276.20
|194.92
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|313.61
|342.60
|300.64
|223.94
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.95
|11.90
|2.00
|0.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|347,873.00
|354,649.00
|6,775.66
|1.95
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|320,792.00
|335,340.00
|14,548.00
|4.54
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|331,149.00
|342,668.00
|11,519.00
|3.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|324,491.00
|314,953.00
|9,537.75
|2.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|330,193.00
|316,952.00
|13,241.34
|4.01
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|385,556.00
|385,556.00
|384,556.00
|383,050.00
|334,000.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|341,000.00
|341,000.00
|341,000.00
|341,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,417,610.00
|1,417,610.00
|1,414,190.00
|1,411,340.00
|1,303,620.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,445,570.00
|1,445,570.00
|1,445,570.00
|1,442,870.00
|1,329,930.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings