Edition:
United States

NEC Corp (6701.T)

6701.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,110JPY
8:36pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
¥3,090
Open
¥3,115
Day's High
¥3,120
Day's Low
¥3,105
Volume
118,200
Avg. Vol
811,624
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,550

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 130.80 March 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.20 3.20 3.27 3.36

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 881,677.00 925,791.00 850,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 574,920.00 574,920.00 574,920.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 2,675,810.00 2,720,260.00 2,645,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 2,834,870.00 2,985,000.00 2,775,000.00 2,910,000.00
Year Ending Mar-19 9 2,898,740.00 3,065,000.00 2,809,660.00 2,944,080.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 130.80 141.00 115.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 -51.76 -51.76 -51.76 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 103.10 144.30 77.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 167.75 220.12 105.44 247.35
Year Ending Mar-19 10 185.56 266.30 106.98 272.65
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.00 5.00 5.00 3.51

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 571,000.00 582,456.00 11,456.00 2.01
Quarter Ending Mar-17 881,677.00 870,566.00 11,110.81 1.26
Quarter Ending Dec-16 626,401.00 593,407.00 32,994.00 5.27
Quarter Ending Sep-16 702,360.00 682,359.00 20,001.00 2.85
Quarter Ending Jun-16 582,036.00 518,703.00 63,333.00 10.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 881,677.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 574,920.00 574,920.00 574,920.00 574,920.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2,675,810.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2,834,870.00 2,834,870.00 2,832,710.00 2,820,730.00 2,910,000.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2,898,740.00 2,898,740.00 2,897,410.00 2,884,430.00 2,944,080.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

NEC Corp News

» More 6701.T News