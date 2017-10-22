Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)
7011.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,552JPY
10:16pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥29 (+0.64%)
¥29 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.56
|2.56
|2.47
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|1,341,910.00
|1,514,000.00
|1,225,740.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|919,000.00
|919,000.00
|919,000.00
|1,033,000.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|3,994,170.00
|4,286,500.00
|3,844,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|4,136,180.00
|4,280,000.00
|4,050,000.00
|4,549,860.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|4,291,750.00
|4,500,000.00
|4,200,000.00
|4,778,340.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|285.99
|313.00
|226.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|310.55
|364.53
|246.00
|452.14
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|369.34
|475.61
|303.78
|520.75
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|13.72
|13.72
|13.72
|43.34
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|975,000.00
|888,246.00
|86,754.00
|8.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,341,910.00
|1,219,760.00
|122,156.00
|9.10
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|998,500.00
|943,738.00
|54,762.00
|5.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,027,500.00
|903,242.00
|124,258.00
|12.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|955,000.00
|847,281.00
|107,719.00
|11.28
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,341,910.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|919,000.00
|919,000.00
|919,000.00
|1,004,000.00
|1,033,000.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,994,170.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,136,180.00
|4,136,180.00
|4,136,180.00
|4,186,540.00
|4,549,860.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,291,750.00
|4,291,750.00
|4,291,750.00
|4,300,710.00
|4,778,340.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
