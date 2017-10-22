Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1,341,910.00 1,514,000.00 1,225,740.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 919,000.00 919,000.00 919,000.00 1,033,000.00 Year Ending Mar-17 13 3,994,170.00 4,286,500.00 3,844,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 4,136,180.00 4,280,000.00 4,050,000.00 4,549,860.00 Year Ending Mar-19 11 4,291,750.00 4,500,000.00 4,200,000.00 4,778,340.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 12 285.99 313.00 226.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 310.55 364.53 246.00 452.14 Year Ending Mar-19 12 369.34 475.61 303.78 520.75 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.72 13.72 13.72 43.34