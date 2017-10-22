Edition:
United States

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)

7011.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,552JPY
10:16pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥29 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
¥4,523
Open
¥4,556
Day's High
¥4,564
Day's Low
¥4,532
Volume
615,200
Avg. Vol
1,431,556
52-wk High
¥5,714
52-wk Low
¥4,053

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 6 6
(3) HOLD 7 7 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.56 2.47 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1,341,910.00 1,514,000.00 1,225,740.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 919,000.00 919,000.00 919,000.00 1,033,000.00
Year Ending Mar-17 13 3,994,170.00 4,286,500.00 3,844,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 4,136,180.00 4,280,000.00 4,050,000.00 4,549,860.00
Year Ending Mar-19 11 4,291,750.00 4,500,000.00 4,200,000.00 4,778,340.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 12 285.99 313.00 226.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 310.55 364.53 246.00 452.14
Year Ending Mar-19 12 369.34 475.61 303.78 520.75
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.72 13.72 13.72 43.34

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 975,000.00 888,246.00 86,754.00 8.90
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,341,910.00 1,219,760.00 122,156.00 9.10
Quarter Ending Dec-16 998,500.00 943,738.00 54,762.00 5.48
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,027,500.00 903,242.00 124,258.00 12.09
Quarter Ending Jun-16 955,000.00 847,281.00 107,719.00 11.28

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,341,910.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 919,000.00 919,000.00 919,000.00 1,004,000.00 1,033,000.00
Year Ending Mar-17 3,994,170.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,136,180.00 4,136,180.00 4,136,180.00 4,186,540.00 4,549,860.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4,291,750.00 4,291,750.00 4,291,750.00 4,300,710.00 4,778,340.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd News

