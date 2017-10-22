Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 13 6,992,610.00 7,359,000.00 6,375,280.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 7,158,470.00 7,513,190.00 6,927,000.00 6,656,690.00 Year Ending Mar-17 24 26,985,200.00 27,590,000.00 25,252,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 22 28,590,000.00 29,784,700.00 27,921,300.00 27,164,800.00 Year Ending Mar-19 23 28,962,500.00 31,404,300.00 26,364,900.00 27,824,100.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 123.22 143.00 108.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 196.31 215.36 165.46 170.18 Year Ending Mar-17 25 585.65 616.50 498.84 -- Year Ending Mar-18 24 621.04 681.19 498.11 582.43 Year Ending Mar-19 24 649.76 744.08 545.24 645.94 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.48 9.96 7.00 0.50