Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)
7203.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,985JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-14 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
¥6,999
Open
¥7,045
Day's High
¥7,054
Day's Low
¥6,973
Volume
4,120,400
Avg. Vol
6,862,216
52-wk High
¥7,215
52-wk Low
¥5,492
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|123.22
|March
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|10
|11
|11
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.70
|2.75
|2.75
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13
|6,992,610.00
|7,359,000.00
|6,375,280.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|7,158,470.00
|7,513,190.00
|6,927,000.00
|6,656,690.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24
|26,985,200.00
|27,590,000.00
|25,252,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22
|28,590,000.00
|29,784,700.00
|27,921,300.00
|27,164,800.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23
|28,962,500.00
|31,404,300.00
|26,364,900.00
|27,824,100.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|123.22
|143.00
|108.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|196.31
|215.36
|165.46
|170.18
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25
|585.65
|616.50
|498.84
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24
|621.04
|681.19
|498.11
|582.43
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24
|649.76
|744.08
|545.24
|645.94
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|8.48
|9.96
|7.00
|0.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,762,850.00
|7,047,610.00
|284,760.00
|4.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,992,610.00
|7,442,470.00
|449,864.00
|6.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,819,770.00
|7,084,190.00
|264,414.00
|3.88
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,527,780.00
|6,481,140.00
|46,636.50
|0.71
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,598,970.00
|6,589,110.00
|9,854.50
|0.15
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,992,610.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|7,158,470.00
|7,158,470.00
|7,158,470.00
|7,137,640.00
|6,656,690.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|26,985,200.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28,590,000.00
|28,590,000.00
|28,444,700.00
|28,273,900.00
|27,164,800.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28,962,500.00
|28,962,500.00
|28,934,000.00
|28,771,300.00
|27,824,100.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
- Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution
- BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements
- Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Toyota says aluminum plates from Kobe Steel meet standards