Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)

7203.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,985JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-14 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
¥6,999
Open
¥7,045
Day's High
¥7,054
Day's Low
¥6,973
Volume
4,120,400
Avg. Vol
6,862,216
52-wk High
¥7,215
52-wk Low
¥5,492

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 123.22 March 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 10 11 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.70 2.75 2.75 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13 6,992,610.00 7,359,000.00 6,375,280.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 7,158,470.00 7,513,190.00 6,927,000.00 6,656,690.00
Year Ending Mar-17 24 26,985,200.00 27,590,000.00 25,252,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 22 28,590,000.00 29,784,700.00 27,921,300.00 27,164,800.00
Year Ending Mar-19 23 28,962,500.00 31,404,300.00 26,364,900.00 27,824,100.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 123.22 143.00 108.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 196.31 215.36 165.46 170.18
Year Ending Mar-17 25 585.65 616.50 498.84 --
Year Ending Mar-18 24 621.04 681.19 498.11 582.43
Year Ending Mar-19 24 649.76 744.08 545.24 645.94
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.48 9.96 7.00 0.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,762,850.00 7,047,610.00 284,760.00 4.21
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,992,610.00 7,442,470.00 449,864.00 6.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,819,770.00 7,084,190.00 264,414.00 3.88
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,527,780.00 6,481,140.00 46,636.50 0.71
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,598,970.00 6,589,110.00 9,854.50 0.15

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,992,610.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 7,158,470.00 7,158,470.00 7,158,470.00 7,137,640.00 6,656,690.00
Year Ending Mar-17 26,985,200.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 28,590,000.00 28,590,000.00 28,444,700.00 28,273,900.00 27,164,800.00
Year Ending Mar-19 28,962,500.00 28,962,500.00 28,934,000.00 28,771,300.00 27,824,100.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 4 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 4 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Toyota Motor Corp News

