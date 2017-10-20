Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (7272.T)
7272.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,290JPY
20 Oct 2017
3,290JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥3,290
¥3,290
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,452,004
1,452,004
52-wk High
¥3,525
¥3,525
52-wk Low
¥2,171
¥2,171
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|46.69
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.17
|2.24
|2.24
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10
|413,521.00
|446,000.00
|395,000.00
|399,628.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|403,618.00
|405,237.00
|402,000.00
|391,924.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1,635,350.00
|1,707,760.00
|1,575,260.00
|1,592,910.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|1,724,730.00
|1,850,920.00
|1,681,300.00
|1,678,620.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|7
|46.69
|61.79
|33.91
|32.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|56.16
|75.16
|37.15
|55.88
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|261.85
|298.24
|207.30
|214.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|291.58
|330.46
|260.78
|247.15
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|21.47
|23.27
|18.84
|11.88
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|414,882.00
|442,006.00
|27,124.25
|6.54
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|384,916.00
|386,045.00
|1,128.84
|0.29
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|373,539.00
|370,049.00
|3,489.78
|0.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|368,056.00
|354,447.00
|13,609.28
|3.70
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|420,490.00
|395,438.00
|25,052.19
|5.96
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|413,521.00
|413,521.00
|409,534.00
|407,271.00
|399,628.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|403,618.00
|403,618.00
|391,787.00
|395,287.00
|391,924.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,635,350.00
|1,635,350.00
|1,628,170.00
|1,616,630.00
|1,592,910.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,724,730.00
|1,724,730.00
|1,709,760.00
|1,695,690.00
|1,678,620.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings