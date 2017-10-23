Nikon Corp (7731.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 186,819.00 195,807.00 182,602.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 161,300.00 168,599.00 154,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 13 755,931.00 793,090.00 748,495.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 15 704,435.00 731,000.00 675,000.00 819,891.00 Year Ending Mar-19 15 721,904.00 781,000.00 636,000.00 800,199.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 -21.05 -17.56 -25.53 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 28.67 28.67 28.67 -- Year Ending Mar-17 13 -21.41 -4.59 -32.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 16 91.35 104.20 77.00 85.17 Year Ending Mar-19 16 117.03 185.50 87.30 81.62