Olympus Corp (7733.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 211,091.00 214,494.00 205,927.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 184,275.00 188,300.00 180,250.00 188,381.00 Year Ending Mar-17 16 746,098.00 752,000.00 742,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 17 772,653.00 787,500.00 763,900.00 799,978.00 Year Ending Mar-19 16 805,382.00 836,268.00 777,000.00 832,370.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 89.46 112.90 55.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 26.86 33.17 23.17 21.54 Year Ending Mar-17 17 206.85 238.93 166.51 -- Year Ending Mar-18 18 162.49 179.10 134.70 179.90 Year Ending Mar-19 17 178.66 203.72 150.77 190.88 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 12.71 17.93 7.50 1.40