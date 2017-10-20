Edition:
United States

Olympus Corp (7733.T)

7733.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,010JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥4,010
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,133,936
52-wk High
¥4,470
52-wk Low
¥3,340

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 89.46 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 7 8
(3) HOLD 8 8 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.47 2.47 2.39 2.37

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 211,091.00 214,494.00 205,927.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 184,275.00 188,300.00 180,250.00 188,381.00
Year Ending Mar-17 16 746,098.00 752,000.00 742,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 772,653.00 787,500.00 763,900.00 799,978.00
Year Ending Mar-19 16 805,382.00 836,268.00 777,000.00 832,370.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 89.46 112.90 55.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 26.86 33.17 23.17 21.54
Year Ending Mar-17 17 206.85 238.93 166.51 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 162.49 179.10 134.70 179.90
Year Ending Mar-19 17 178.66 203.72 150.77 190.88
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 12.71 17.93 7.50 1.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 174,202.00 171,846.00 2,355.67 1.35
Quarter Ending Mar-17 211,091.00 214,544.00 3,453.28 1.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 183,384.00 183,533.00 148.50 0.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 192,823.00 181,535.00 11,287.62 5.85
Quarter Ending Jun-16 177,960.00 168,438.00 9,522.00 5.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 211,091.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 184,275.00 184,275.00 186,436.00 184,771.00 188,381.00
Year Ending Mar-17 746,098.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 772,653.00 772,653.00 773,754.00 777,060.00 799,978.00
Year Ending Mar-19 805,382.00 805,382.00 807,554.00 815,382.00 832,370.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 3 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 3 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Olympus Corp News

» More 7733.T News