Olympus Corp (7733.T)
7733.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,010JPY
20 Oct 2017
4,010JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥4,010
¥4,010
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,133,936
1,133,936
52-wk High
¥4,470
¥4,470
52-wk Low
¥3,340
¥3,340
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|89.46
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|7
|8
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.47
|2.47
|2.39
|2.37
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|211,091.00
|214,494.00
|205,927.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|184,275.00
|188,300.00
|180,250.00
|188,381.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|746,098.00
|752,000.00
|742,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|772,653.00
|787,500.00
|763,900.00
|799,978.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|805,382.00
|836,268.00
|777,000.00
|832,370.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|89.46
|112.90
|55.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|26.86
|33.17
|23.17
|21.54
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|206.85
|238.93
|166.51
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|162.49
|179.10
|134.70
|179.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|178.66
|203.72
|150.77
|190.88
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|12.71
|17.93
|7.50
|1.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|174,202.00
|171,846.00
|2,355.67
|1.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|211,091.00
|214,544.00
|3,453.28
|1.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|183,384.00
|183,533.00
|148.50
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|192,823.00
|181,535.00
|11,287.62
|5.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|177,960.00
|168,438.00
|9,522.00
|5.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|211,091.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|184,275.00
|184,275.00
|186,436.00
|184,771.00
|188,381.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|746,098.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|772,653.00
|772,653.00
|773,754.00
|777,060.00
|799,978.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|805,382.00
|805,382.00
|807,554.00
|815,382.00
|832,370.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Earnings
