FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd (8028.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Feb-17 4 376,746.00 418,680.00 357,478.00 -- Quarter Ending Feb-18 3 309,686.00 328,364.00 299,400.00 -- Year Ending Feb-17 12 909,958.00 961,000.00 892,200.00 -- Year Ending Feb-18 10 1,244,900.00 1,298,000.00 1,228,000.00 1,406,520.00 Year Ending Feb-19 11 1,232,690.00 1,308,000.00 1,183,000.00 1,420,040.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Feb-17 2 40.08 43.04 37.11 -- Quarter Ending Feb-18 2 26.54 43.68 9.40 -- Year Ending Feb-17 12 183.32 232.80 156.19 -- Year Ending Feb-18 11 211.64 318.79 162.20 266.02 Year Ending Feb-19 11 257.32 360.82 187.10 317.34