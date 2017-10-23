Edition:
Sumitomo Corp (8053.T)

8053.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,614JPY
12:48am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+1.25%)
Prev Close
¥1,594
Open
¥1,608
Day's High
¥1,616
Day's Low
¥1,599
Volume
1,856,200
Avg. Vol
3,241,430
52-wk High
¥1,660
52-wk Low
¥1,175

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 21.22 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.44 2.44 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 7,435,630.00 7,640,000.00 7,307,360.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 4,209,820.00 4,600,000.00 3,609,280.00 7,315,700.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4 4,274,390.00 4,700,000.00 3,717,560.00 7,448,820.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 21.22 21.22 21.22 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 119.19 127.40 110.57 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 199.54 209.10 184.97 132.24
Year Ending Mar-19 8 204.37 211.00 195.86 147.08

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,865,150.00 1,124,170.00 740,979.00 39.73
Quarter Ending Sep-16 860,000.00 937,844.00 77,844.00 9.05
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,750,900.00 921,044.00 829,855.00 47.40
Quarter Ending Mar-16 3,114,750.00 1,786,010.00 1,328,740.00 42.66
Quarter Ending Mar-14 2,156,800.00 915,247.00 1,241,554.75 57.56

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 7,435,630.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,209,820.00 4,209,820.00 4,209,820.00 4,236,430.00 7,315,700.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4,274,390.00 4,274,390.00 4,274,390.00 4,339,190.00 7,448,820.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

