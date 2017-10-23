Sumitomo Corp (8053.T)
8053.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,614JPY
12:48am EDT
1,614JPY
12:48am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+1.25%)
¥20 (+1.25%)
Prev Close
¥1,594
¥1,594
Open
¥1,608
¥1,608
Day's High
¥1,616
¥1,616
Day's Low
¥1,599
¥1,599
Volume
1,856,200
1,856,200
Avg. Vol
3,241,430
3,241,430
52-wk High
¥1,660
¥1,660
52-wk Low
¥1,175
¥1,175
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|21.22
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.44
|2.44
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|7,435,630.00
|7,640,000.00
|7,307,360.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|4,209,820.00
|4,600,000.00
|3,609,280.00
|7,315,700.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|4,274,390.00
|4,700,000.00
|3,717,560.00
|7,448,820.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|21.22
|21.22
|21.22
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|119.19
|127.40
|110.57
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|199.54
|209.10
|184.97
|132.24
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|204.37
|211.00
|195.86
|147.08
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,865,150.00
|1,124,170.00
|740,979.00
|39.73
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|860,000.00
|937,844.00
|77,844.00
|9.05
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,750,900.00
|921,044.00
|829,855.00
|47.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|3,114,750.00
|1,786,010.00
|1,328,740.00
|42.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|2,156,800.00
|915,247.00
|1,241,554.75
|57.56
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7,435,630.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,209,820.00
|4,209,820.00
|4,209,820.00
|4,236,430.00
|7,315,700.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,274,390.00
|4,274,390.00
|4,274,390.00
|4,339,190.00
|7,448,820.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-SUMITOMO MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH
- Taiwan's Gogoro plans to ride into Japan, to offer battery-sharing infra
- Taiwan's Gogoro plans to ride into Japan, to offer battery-sharing infra
- Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro raises $300 million
- Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro raises $300 mln