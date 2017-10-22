Takashimaya Co Ltd (8233.T)
8233.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,074JPY
8:53pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥1 (+0.09%)
¥1 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|23.60
|February
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.40
|2.40
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|2
|263,910.00
|267,610.00
|260,210.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|2
|259,560.00
|265,000.00
|254,120.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|7
|924,713.00
|934,900.00
|918,189.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|6
|943,596.00
|955,200.00
|916,900.00
|938,626.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|6
|958,717.00
|978,600.00
|916,700.00
|942,927.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|1
|23.60
|23.60
|23.60
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|7
|60.07
|68.10
|50.20
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|6
|64.10
|76.49
|50.53
|65.12
|Year Ending Feb-19
|6
|66.11
|81.55
|46.74
|67.52
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Aug-17
|224,810.00
|227,500.00
|2,690.00
|1.20
|Quarter Ending May-17
|220,000.00
|225,480.00
|5,480.00
|2.49
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|263,910.00
|264,811.00
|901.00
|0.34
|Quarter Ending Nov-16
|217,900.00
|215,469.00
|2,431.00
|1.12
|Quarter Ending Aug-16
|228,041.00
|224,003.00
|4,038.00
|1.77
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|263,910.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|259,560.00
|259,560.00
|261,060.00
|261,060.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|924,713.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|943,596.00
|943,596.00
|937,716.00
|937,716.00
|938,626.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|958,717.00
|958,717.00
|947,474.00
|947,474.00
|942,927.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings