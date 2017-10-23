Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)
8331.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
825JPY
23 Oct 2017
825JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+1.10%)
¥9 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥816
¥816
Open
¥828
¥828
Day's High
¥829
¥829
Day's Low
¥820
¥820
Volume
1,229,000
1,229,000
Avg. Vol
2,991,193
2,991,193
52-wk High
¥845
¥845
52-wk Low
¥595
¥595
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|12.43
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.43
|2.50
|2.50
|2.45
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|40,665.00
|40,665.00
|40,665.00
|39,822.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|38,658.50
|39,727.00
|37,590.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|207,142.00
|230,000.00
|156,268.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|193,934.00
|232,000.00
|159,274.00
|217,300.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|185,163.00
|237,500.00
|159,844.00
|188,982.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|12.43
|13.14
|11.88
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|19.98
|19.98
|19.98
|15.05
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|67.11
|69.70
|65.36
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|68.52
|73.96
|66.78
|62.23
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|69.55
|75.21
|64.00
|62.41
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|39,020.00
|61,049.00
|22,029.00
|56.46
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|39,800.00
|53,391.00
|13,591.00
|34.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|40,567.00
|62,025.00
|21,458.00
|52.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|39,539.70
|52,024.00
|12,484.28
|31.57
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|40,665.00
|40,665.00
|40,665.00
|40,665.00
|39,822.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|38,658.50
|38,658.50
|38,658.50
|38,658.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|207,142.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|193,934.00
|193,934.00
|201,467.00
|201,467.00
|217,300.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|185,163.00
|185,163.00
|193,097.00
|193,097.00
|188,982.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Chiba Bank's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook-R&I
- BRIEF-GLP J-REIT acquires Chiba-based property
- BRIEF-GLP J-REIT updates on acquisition of Chiba-based property
- BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit completes acquisition of Chiba-based property
- BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to acquire Chiba-based property for 978 mln yen