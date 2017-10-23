Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 40,665.00 40,665.00 40,665.00 39,822.00 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 38,658.50 39,727.00 37,590.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 207,142.00 230,000.00 156,268.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 193,934.00 232,000.00 159,274.00 217,300.00 Year Ending Mar-19 6 185,163.00 237,500.00 159,844.00 188,982.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 12.43 13.14 11.88 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 19.98 19.98 19.98 15.05 Year Ending Mar-17 12 67.11 69.70 65.36 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 68.52 73.96 66.78 62.23 Year Ending Mar-19 13 69.55 75.21 64.00 62.41