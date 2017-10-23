Edition:
United States

Toho Co Ltd (9602.T)

9602.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,785JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-35 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
¥3,820
Open
¥3,815
Day's High
¥3,820
Day's Low
¥3,750
Volume
532,100
Avg. Vol
475,941
52-wk High
¥4,190
52-wk Low
¥2,902

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 28.90 February 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.80 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 3 57,660.00 60,680.00 55,900.00 --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 3 54,866.00 57,798.00 51,600.00 --
Year Ending Feb-17 5 235,640.00 238,800.00 234,000.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 4 242,975.00 245,000.00 240,000.00 229,700.00
Year Ending Feb-19 4 241,050.00 250,400.00 230,400.00 238,933.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 1 28.90 28.90 28.90 --
Year Ending Feb-17 5 183.34 187.80 179.60 --
Year Ending Feb-18 4 187.93 194.00 181.90 152.66
Year Ending Feb-19 4 182.15 199.50 151.70 167.27

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Aug-17 63,300.00 68,295.00 4,995.00 7.89
Quarter Ending May-17 62,250.00 71,002.00 8,752.00 14.06
Quarter Ending Feb-17 57,660.00 55,428.00 2,232.00 3.87
Quarter Ending Nov-16 65,666.70 63,137.00 2,529.66 3.85
Quarter Ending Aug-16 63,866.70 57,186.00 6,680.67 10.46

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 57,660.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 54,866.00 54,866.00 54,866.00 54,866.00 --
Year Ending Feb-17 235,640.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 242,975.00 242,975.00 242,975.00 242,975.00 229,700.00
Year Ending Feb-19 241,050.00 241,050.00 241,050.00 241,050.00 238,933.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Toho Co Ltd News

» More 9602.T News