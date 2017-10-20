Edition:
AA PLC (AAAA.L)

AAAA.L on London Stock Exchange

160.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.70 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
160.70
Open
160.50
Day's High
160.50
Day's Low
159.20
Volume
1,769,102
Avg. Vol
4,906,306
52-wk High
284.40
52-wk Low
146.22

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- January 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.43 2.43 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 4 953.06 965.26 944.00 --
Year Ending Jan-18 7 953.46 968.00 940.00 976.99
Year Ending Jan-19 7 973.00 1,001.00 939.00 1,008.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 5 23.18 24.44 22.40 --
Year Ending Jan-18 8 21.93 23.94 20.38 25.86
Year Ending Jan-19 8 23.74 28.10 21.60 29.51
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.66 8.90 6.42 --

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 953.06 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 953.46 953.46 954.78 954.78 976.99
Year Ending Jan-19 973.00 973.00 977.61 977.61 1,008.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 23.18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 21.93 21.93 22.42 22.42 25.86
Year Ending Jan-19 23.74 23.74 25.06 25.06 29.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Jan-19 0 0 2 2
Earnings
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 0 1 3
Year Ending Jan-19 0 0 0 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

AA PLC News

