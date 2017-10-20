AA PLC (AAAA.L)
AAAA.L on London Stock Exchange
160.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.70 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
160.70
Open
160.50
Day's High
160.50
Day's Low
159.20
Volume
1,769,102
Avg. Vol
4,906,306
52-wk High
284.40
52-wk Low
146.22
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|January
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.43
|2.43
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|4
|953.06
|965.26
|944.00
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|7
|953.46
|968.00
|940.00
|976.99
|Year Ending Jan-19
|7
|973.00
|1,001.00
|939.00
|1,008.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|5
|23.18
|24.44
|22.40
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|8
|21.93
|23.94
|20.38
|25.86
|Year Ending Jan-19
|8
|23.74
|28.10
|21.60
|29.51
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|7.66
|8.90
|6.42
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|953.06
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|953.46
|953.46
|954.78
|954.78
|976.99
|Year Ending Jan-19
|973.00
|973.00
|977.61
|977.61
|1,008.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|23.18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|21.93
|21.93
|22.42
|22.42
|25.86
|Year Ending Jan-19
|23.74
|23.74
|25.06
|25.06
|29.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Jan-19
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Jan-19
|0
|0
|0
|4
- BRIEF-Parvus ups stake in AA to 24 percent - filings
- BRIEF-Parvus Asset Management raises stake in AA Plc to 21.14 pct- filing
- BRIEF-Woodford Investment raises stake in AA to 14.21 pct - filing
- BRIEF-British motoring group AA half-year core profits inch up,
- BRIEF-Hastings says had talks with AA Plc