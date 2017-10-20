AA PLC (AAAA.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jan-17 4 953.06 965.26 944.00 -- Year Ending Jan-18 7 953.46 968.00 940.00 976.99 Year Ending Jan-19 7 973.00 1,001.00 939.00 1,008.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jan-17 5 23.18 24.44 22.40 -- Year Ending Jan-18 8 21.93 23.94 20.38 25.86 Year Ending Jan-19 8 23.74 28.10 21.60 29.51 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.66 8.90 6.42 --