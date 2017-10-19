Edition:
Aban Offshore Ltd (ABAN.NS)

ABAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

183.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.80 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs186.25
Open
Rs186.75
Day's High
Rs187.00
Day's Low
Rs182.05
Volume
199,848
Avg. Vol
1,103,488
52-wk High
Rs285.95
52-wk Low
Rs161.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 19,445.00 19,445.00 19,445.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 -118.49 -118.49 -118.49 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 6,296.00 6,293.04 2.96 0.05
Quarter Ending Mar-15 10,389.00 9,913.76 475.24 4.57
Quarter Ending Dec-14 9,600.00 10,031.90 431.86 4.50
Quarter Ending Sep-14 10,649.00 10,184.90 464.06 4.36
Quarter Ending Jun-14 10,699.00 10,277.80 421.19 3.94

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 19,445.00 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Aban Offshore Ltd News

