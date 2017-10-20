Edition:
Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)

ABF.L on London Stock Exchange

3,325.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-35.00 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
3,360.00
Open
3,369.00
Day's High
3,369.00
Day's Low
3,314.00
Volume
671,605
Avg. Vol
914,291
52-wk High
3,377.00
52-wk Low
2,335.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 133.30 September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 10 10
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 19 15,197.90 15,612.00 14,747.00 14,363.30
Year Ending Sep-18 19 16,394.00 17,096.40 15,763.00 15,322.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 133.30 133.30 133.30 --
Year Ending Sep-17 21 125.71 131.84 119.72 116.38
Year Ending Sep-18 20 137.68 145.83 126.87 129.42
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.99 13.21 11.26 7.35

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 15,197.90 15,200.80 15,204.90 15,192.30 14,363.30
Year Ending Sep-18 16,394.00 16,394.60 16,370.90 16,236.70 15,322.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-18 133.30 133.30 133.30 133.30 --
Year Ending Sep-17 125.71 125.67 125.61 124.91 116.38
Year Ending Sep-18 137.68 137.57 137.12 136.09 129.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 1 1 1 2
Year Ending Sep-18 1 1 4 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-17 1 1 4 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 4 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Associated British Foods PLC News

