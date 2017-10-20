Edition:
Albioma SA (ABIO.PA)

ABIO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

19.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.21 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
€19.63
Open
€19.59
Day's High
€19.85
Day's Low
€19.57
Volume
39,566
Avg. Vol
31,149
52-wk High
€20.74
52-wk Low
€13.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 384.32 401.00 375.00 390.75
Year Ending Dec-18 7 445.22 472.30 418.00 427.86
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1.09 1.20 1.04 1.14
Year Ending Dec-18 7 1.46 1.60 1.26 1.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-13 95.00 95.50 0.50 0.53
Quarter Ending Mar-13 95.00 99.30 4.30 4.53
Quarter Ending Dec-12 96.80 96.10 0.70 0.72
Quarter Ending Sep-12 95.70 96.20 0.50 0.52
Quarter Ending Jun-12 97.50 95.30 2.20 2.26

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 384.32 384.32 384.32 384.32 390.75
Year Ending Dec-18 445.22 445.22 445.22 445.22 427.86
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.09 1.09 1.09 1.09 1.14
Year Ending Dec-18 1.46 1.46 1.46 1.46 1.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Albioma SA News

