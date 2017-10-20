Albioma SA (ABIO.PA)
ABIO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
19.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|384.32
|401.00
|375.00
|390.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|445.22
|472.30
|418.00
|427.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|1.09
|1.20
|1.04
|1.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|1.46
|1.60
|1.26
|1.45
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|95.00
|95.50
|0.50
|0.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|95.00
|99.30
|4.30
|4.53
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|96.80
|96.10
|0.70
|0.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|95.70
|96.20
|0.50
|0.52
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|97.50
|95.30
|2.20
|2.26
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|384.32
|384.32
|384.32
|384.32
|390.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|445.22
|445.22
|445.22
|445.22
|427.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.09
|1.09
|1.09
|1.09
|1.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.46
|1.46
|1.46
|1.46
|1.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0