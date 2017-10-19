Edition:
United States

Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)

ABOT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,250.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs80.10 (+1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs4,169.90
Open
Rs4,151.00
Day's High
Rs4,263.80
Day's Low
Rs4,151.00
Volume
570
Avg. Vol
3,168
52-wk High
Rs5,049.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,988.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 7,740.00 7,740.00 7,740.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 30,919.00 30,919.00 30,919.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 33,807.00 33,807.00 33,807.00 35,892.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 38,848.00 38,848.00 38,848.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 153.00 153.00 153.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 168.90 168.90 168.90 186.70
Year Ending Mar-19 1 218.30 218.30 218.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,570.00 7,061.10 491.10 7.47
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,740.00 7,091.00 649.00 8.39
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,540.00 7,460.10 79.90 1.06
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,525.00 7,211.40 313.60 4.17
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,300.00 7,313.30 13.30 0.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 28.30 32.26 3.96 13.99
Quarter Ending Mar-15 28.50 23.42 5.08 17.82
Quarter Ending Mar-14 23.85 18.07 5.78 24.23
Quarter Ending Dec-13 23.75 25.16 1.41 5.94
Quarter Ending Sep-12 20.44 18.04 2.40 11.74

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,740.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 30,919.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 33,807.00 33,807.00 33,807.00 33,807.00 35,892.00
Year Ending Mar-19 38,848.00 38,848.00 38,848.00 38,848.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 153.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 168.90 168.90 168.90 168.90 186.70
Year Ending Mar-19 218.30 218.30 218.30 218.30 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Abbott India Ltd News