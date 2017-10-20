AB Science SA (ABS.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.60 1.70 1.50 7.80 Year Ending Dec-18 2 70.00 77.00 63.00 149.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 -0.77 -0.57 -1.24 -0.94 Year Ending Dec-18 3 -1.03 0.34 -2.42 -0.19