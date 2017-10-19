Edition:
Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)

ABUJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

274.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.85 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs277.90
Open
Rs277.50
Day's High
Rs279.70
Day's Low
Rs271.95
Volume
143,094
Avg. Vol
2,158,418
52-wk High
Rs291.50
52-wk Low
Rs191.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.97 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 12 11 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 10 10 10 8
(5) SELL 2 2 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.84 2.84 2.89 2.89

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 26,027.00 26,593.10 25,461.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 103,049.00 117,982.00 98,047.00 120,382.00
Year Ending Dec-18 27 114,880.00 134,621.00 102,268.00 128,903.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1.97 2.46 1.40 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.28 0.28 0.28 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 6.30 8.15 4.80 10.79
Year Ending Dec-18 29 8.20 10.49 5.90 12.42
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.65 20.15 7.16 25.11

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 27,345.80 28,232.90 887.05 3.24
Quarter Ending Mar-17 25,502.10 25,334.20 167.93 0.66
Quarter Ending Dec-16 22,258.80 21,966.60 292.21 1.31
Quarter Ending Sep-16 21,200.50 20,042.80 1,157.74 5.46
Quarter Ending Jun-16 25,996.20 25,411.60 584.63 2.25
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.26 1.98 0.28 12.40
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.57 1.24 0.33 20.83
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.68 0.89 0.21 31.68
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.76 1.39 0.37 21.16
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.08 2.57 0.49 23.56

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 26,027.00 24,691.40 24,960.20 24,678.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 103,049.00 103,049.00 103,049.00 102,906.00 120,382.00
Year Ending Dec-18 114,880.00 114,880.00 114,880.00 114,801.00 128,903.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.97 1.97 1.66 1.60 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6.30 6.30 6.30 6.28 10.79
Year Ending Dec-18 8.20 8.20 8.23 8.21 12.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

