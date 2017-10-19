Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)
ABUJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
274.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.85 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs277.90
Open
Rs277.50
Day's High
Rs279.70
Day's Low
Rs271.95
Volume
143,094
Avg. Vol
2,158,418
52-wk High
Rs291.50
52-wk Low
Rs191.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.97
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|12
|11
|11
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|8
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.84
|2.84
|2.89
|2.89
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|26,027.00
|26,593.10
|25,461.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|103,049.00
|117,982.00
|98,047.00
|120,382.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|114,880.00
|134,621.00
|102,268.00
|128,903.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.97
|2.46
|1.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|6.30
|8.15
|4.80
|10.79
|Year Ending Dec-18
|29
|8.20
|10.49
|5.90
|12.42
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|13.65
|20.15
|7.16
|25.11
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|27,345.80
|28,232.90
|887.05
|3.24
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|25,502.10
|25,334.20
|167.93
|0.66
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|22,258.80
|21,966.60
|292.21
|1.31
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|21,200.50
|20,042.80
|1,157.74
|5.46
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|25,996.20
|25,411.60
|584.63
|2.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.26
|1.98
|0.28
|12.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.57
|1.24
|0.33
|20.83
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.68
|0.89
|0.21
|31.68
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.76
|1.39
|0.37
|21.16
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.08
|2.57
|0.49
|23.56
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|26,027.00
|24,691.40
|24,960.20
|24,678.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|103,049.00
|103,049.00
|103,049.00
|102,906.00
|120,382.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|114,880.00
|114,880.00
|114,880.00
|114,801.00
|128,903.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.97
|1.97
|1.66
|1.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|6.28
|10.79
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8.20
|8.20
|8.23
|8.21
|12.42
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1