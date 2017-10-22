Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co SAE (ABUK.CA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 1,827.27 1,827.27 1,827.27 -- Year Ending Jun-17 1 6,021.58 6,021.58 6,021.58 -- Year Ending Jun-18 1 7,624.00 7,624.00 7,624.00 -- Year Ending Jun-19 1 8,770.00 8,770.00 8,770.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-18 1 17.20 17.20 17.20 -- Year Ending Jun-19 1 21.80 21.80 21.80 --