Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co SAE (ABUK.CA)
ABUK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
184.99EGP
22 Oct 2017
184.99EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-1.41 (-0.76%)
£-1.41 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
£186.40
£186.40
Open
£183.41
£183.41
Day's High
£187.35
£187.35
Day's Low
£183.00
£183.00
Volume
35,654
35,654
Avg. Vol
59,939
59,939
52-wk High
£200.00
£200.00
52-wk Low
£63.33
£63.33
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|1,827.27
|1,827.27
|1,827.27
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|6,021.58
|6,021.58
|6,021.58
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|7,624.00
|7,624.00
|7,624.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|8,770.00
|8,770.00
|8,770.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|17.20
|17.20
|17.20
|--
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|21.80
|21.80
|21.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,827.27
|1,826.94
|0.34
|0.02
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,827.27
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|6,021.58
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|7,624.00
|7,624.00
|6,474.00
|6,474.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-19
|8,770.00
|8,770.00
|6,428.00
|6,428.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings