ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)
ACC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,759.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-23.80 (-1.33%)
Prev Close
Rs1,783.75
Open
Rs1,785.00
Day's High
Rs1,786.95
Day's Low
Rs1,752.75
Volume
65,846
Avg. Vol
464,965
52-wk High
Rs1,869.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,256.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|9.57
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|13
|13
|11
|(3) HOLD
|15
|13
|14
|14
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|6
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|4
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.82
|2.86
|2.92
|2.97
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|27,636.20
|28,926.50
|26,346.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|14,000.00
|14,000.00
|14,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|132,796.00
|155,374.00
|122,164.00
|141,268.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|140,232.00
|155,318.00
|128,000.00
|153,703.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|9.57
|11.03
|8.12
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|16.54
|16.54
|16.54
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|56.24
|96.88
|42.62
|72.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|65.29
|97.18
|51.67
|81.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|20.20
|20.20
|20.20
|29.59
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|28,862.20
|31,164.90
|2,302.69
|7.98
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|31,633.00
|33,125.20
|1,492.21
|4.72
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|30,886.60
|30,996.60
|109.96
|0.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|27,567.50
|26,716.10
|851.38
|3.09
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|26,837.00
|24,728.10
|2,108.88
|7.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|9.38
|9.64
|0.26
|2.74
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14.18
|17.33
|3.15
|22.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8.89
|11.21
|2.32
|26.05
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.63
|5.04
|0.41
|8.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|12.76
|4.35
|8.41
|65.90
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|27,636.20
|27,196.50
|27,196.50
|27,808.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|14,000.00
|14,000.00
|14,000.00
|14,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|132,796.00
|131,635.00
|130,790.00
|128,827.00
|141,268.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|140,232.00
|138,995.00
|138,710.00
|138,710.00
|153,703.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|9.57
|9.05
|8.44
|8.03
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|16.54
|16.56
|21.63
|21.63
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|56.24
|55.82
|54.90
|51.80
|72.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|65.29
|64.86
|64.38
|64.38
|81.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|0
|6
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|2
|6
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|1
|5
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|3
|4
|3