Edition:
United States

ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)

ACC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,759.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-23.80 (-1.33%)
Prev Close
Rs1,783.75
Open
Rs1,785.00
Day's High
Rs1,786.95
Day's Low
Rs1,752.75
Volume
65,846
Avg. Vol
464,965
52-wk High
Rs1,869.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,256.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 9.57 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 13 13 11
(3) HOLD 15 13 14 14
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 6 6 6
(5) SELL 3 3 4 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.82 2.86 2.92 2.97

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 27,636.20 28,926.50 26,346.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 14,000.00 14,000.00 14,000.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 132,796.00 155,374.00 122,164.00 141,268.00
Year Ending Dec-18 21 140,232.00 155,318.00 128,000.00 153,703.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 9.57 11.03 8.12 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 16.54 16.54 16.54 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 56.24 96.88 42.62 72.76
Year Ending Dec-18 20 65.29 97.18 51.67 81.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 20.20 20.20 20.20 29.59

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 28,862.20 31,164.90 2,302.69 7.98
Quarter Ending Jun-17 31,633.00 33,125.20 1,492.21 4.72
Quarter Ending Mar-17 30,886.60 30,996.60 109.96 0.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 27,567.50 26,716.10 851.38 3.09
Quarter Ending Sep-16 26,837.00 24,728.10 2,108.88 7.86
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 9.38 9.64 0.26 2.74
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14.18 17.33 3.15 22.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8.89 11.21 2.32 26.05
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.63 5.04 0.41 8.91
Quarter Ending Sep-16 12.76 4.35 8.41 65.90

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 27,636.20 27,196.50 27,196.50 27,808.70 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 14,000.00 14,000.00 14,000.00 14,000.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 132,796.00 131,635.00 130,790.00 128,827.00 141,268.00
Year Ending Dec-18 140,232.00 138,995.00 138,710.00 138,710.00 153,703.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9.57 9.05 8.44 8.03 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 16.54 16.56 21.63 21.63 --
Year Ending Dec-17 56.24 55.82 54.90 51.80 72.76
Year Ending Dec-18 65.29 64.86 64.38 64.38 81.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0 6 0
Year Ending Dec-18 6 2 6 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1 5 1
Year Ending Dec-18 4 3 4 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

ACC Ltd News