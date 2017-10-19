ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 27,636.20 28,926.50 26,346.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 14,000.00 14,000.00 14,000.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 23 132,796.00 155,374.00 122,164.00 141,268.00 Year Ending Dec-18 21 140,232.00 155,318.00 128,000.00 153,703.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 9.57 11.03 8.12 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 16.54 16.54 16.54 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 56.24 96.88 42.62 72.76 Year Ending Dec-18 20 65.29 97.18 51.67 81.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 20.20 20.20 20.20 29.59