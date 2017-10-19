Edition:
United States

Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)

ADEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

125.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.00 (+2.45%)
Prev Close
Rs122.60
Open
Rs123.25
Day's High
Rs127.00
Day's Low
Rs122.35
Volume
2,677,513
Avg. Vol
5,152,571
52-wk High
Rs160.70
52-wk Low
Rs58.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 3.25 3.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 112,530.00 120,000.00 105,060.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 367,370.00 399,843.00 346,020.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 393,023.00 400,783.00 385,263.00 417,300.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 425,335.00 435,119.00 415,551.00 401,983.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 8.06 9.97 6.56 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 9.45 9.84 9.10 12.01
Year Ending Mar-19 3 11.54 11.70 11.30 14.48

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 100,262.00 87,785.10 12,476.40 12.44
Quarter Ending Mar-17 112,530.00 121,952.00 9,421.50 8.37
Quarter Ending Dec-16 98,469.70 86,027.70 12,441.96 12.64
Quarter Ending Sep-16 97,720.00 75,912.80 21,807.20 22.32
Quarter Ending Jun-16 106,757.00 88,847.40 17,909.60 16.78
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2.90 6.16 3.26 112.41
Quarter Ending Mar-14 1.21 25.89 24.68 2,034.38
Quarter Ending Dec-13 1.61 0.62 0.99 61.59
Quarter Ending Sep-13 6.69 -3.79 10.48 156.63
Quarter Ending Jun-13 7.31 -2.53 9.84 134.61

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 112,530.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 367,370.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 393,023.00 393,023.00 393,023.00 393,023.00 417,300.00
Year Ending Mar-19 425,335.00 425,335.00 425,335.00 425,335.00 401,983.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8.06 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.45 9.45 9.45 9.45 12.01
Year Ending Mar-19 11.54 11.54 11.54 11.54 14.48

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Adani Enterprises Ltd News

» More ADEL.NS News