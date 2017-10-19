Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)
ADEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
125.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.00 (+2.45%)
Rs3.00 (+2.45%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|3.25
|3.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|112,530.00
|120,000.00
|105,060.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|367,370.00
|399,843.00
|346,020.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|393,023.00
|400,783.00
|385,263.00
|417,300.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|425,335.00
|435,119.00
|415,551.00
|401,983.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|8.06
|9.97
|6.56
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|9.45
|9.84
|9.10
|12.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|11.54
|11.70
|11.30
|14.48
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|100,262.00
|87,785.10
|12,476.40
|12.44
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|112,530.00
|121,952.00
|9,421.50
|8.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|98,469.70
|86,027.70
|12,441.96
|12.64
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|97,720.00
|75,912.80
|21,807.20
|22.32
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|106,757.00
|88,847.40
|17,909.60
|16.78
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2.90
|6.16
|3.26
|112.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|1.21
|25.89
|24.68
|2,034.38
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|1.61
|0.62
|0.99
|61.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|6.69
|-3.79
|10.48
|156.63
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|7.31
|-2.53
|9.84
|134.61
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|112,530.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|367,370.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|393,023.00
|393,023.00
|393,023.00
|393,023.00
|417,300.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|425,335.00
|425,335.00
|425,335.00
|425,335.00
|401,983.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8.06
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.45
|9.45
|9.45
|9.45
|12.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11.54
|11.54
|11.54
|11.54
|14.48
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
