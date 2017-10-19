Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)
ADIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
148.90INR
19 Oct 2017
148.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.00 (+2.76%)
Rs4.00 (+2.76%)
Prev Close
Rs144.90
Rs144.90
Open
Rs145.70
Rs145.70
Day's High
Rs149.40
Rs149.40
Day's Low
Rs145.25
Rs145.25
Volume
138,062
138,062
Avg. Vol
391,269
391,269
52-wk High
Rs188.45
Rs188.45
52-wk Low
Rs126.85
Rs126.85
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|0.00
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.45
|1.40
|1.36
|1.36
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|15,988.80
|17,132.00
|15,348.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|66,842.40
|68,825.00
|63,592.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|77,171.70
|81,402.60
|74,377.00
|80,221.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|90,294.50
|98,853.70
|86,818.00
|92,342.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|0.31
|0.90
|-1.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|1.40
|2.00
|0.80
|1.97
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|3.02
|4.40
|2.00
|2.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|16,769.30
|17,600.00
|830.67
|4.95
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,988.80
|16,149.30
|160.55
|1.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|16,861.80
|16,912.90
|51.15
|0.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.30
|-0.26
|0.04
|-13.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.00
|0.28
|0.28
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.10
|-0.16
|0.06
|-60.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,988.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|66,842.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|77,171.70
|77,171.70
|77,294.30
|77,294.30
|80,221.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|90,294.50
|90,294.50
|90,453.40
|90,453.40
|92,342.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|0.31
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1.40
|1.40
|1.45
|1.45
|1.97
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3.02
|3.02
|3.13
|3.13
|2.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1