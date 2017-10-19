Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 15,988.80 17,132.00 15,348.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 66,842.40 68,825.00 63,592.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 77,171.70 81,402.60 74,377.00 80,221.70 Year Ending Mar-19 11 90,294.50 98,853.70 86,818.00 92,342.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 0.31 0.90 -1.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 1.40 2.00 0.80 1.97 Year Ending Mar-19 11 3.02 4.40 2.00 2.90