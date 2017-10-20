Adler Real Estate AG (ADLG.DE)
ADLG.DE on Xetra
13.18EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.16 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
€13.34
Open
€13.39
Day's High
€13.42
Day's Low
€13.05
Volume
50,821
Avg. Vol
52,132
52-wk High
€14.51
52-wk Low
€11.47
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.00
|2.00
|1.88
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|179.00
|190.00
|173.00
|238.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|209.13
|271.54
|179.00
|247.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|1.54
|2.85
|0.93
|1.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|1.46
|2.57
|0.85
|1.57
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|37.00
|37.00
|37.00
|-5.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|43.00
|65.56
|22.56
|52.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.71
|0.89
|0.18
|25.64
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.13
|0.35
|0.23
|178.48
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|179.00
|179.00
|182.00
|173.00
|238.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|209.13
|209.13
|219.18
|209.18
|247.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.54
|1.54
|1.54
|1.61
|1.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.46
|1.46
|1.46
|1.46
|1.57
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
