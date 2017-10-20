Edition:
Admiral Group PLC (ADML.L)

ADML.L on London Stock Exchange

1,921.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

13.00 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
1,908.00
Open
1,916.00
Day's High
1,931.00
Day's Low
1,909.00
Volume
444,155
Avg. Vol
726,241
52-wk High
2,184.00
52-wk Low
1,680.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 8 8 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 4 4
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.41 3.41 3.35 3.35

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 636.00 647.00 625.00 588.79
Year Ending Dec-18 2 698.00 716.00 680.00 628.98
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 114.45 139.03 105.84 114.83
Year Ending Dec-18 16 114.47 126.64 104.28 120.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 16.40 20.80 14.36 3.38

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 636.00 636.00 636.00 628.27 588.79
Year Ending Dec-18 698.00 698.00 698.00 664.46 628.98
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 114.45 114.45 112.22 108.21 114.83
Year Ending Dec-18 114.47 114.47 114.24 114.43 120.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

