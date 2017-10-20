Admiral Group PLC (ADML.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 636.00 647.00 625.00 588.79 Year Ending Dec-18 2 698.00 716.00 680.00 628.98 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 15 114.45 139.03 105.84 114.83 Year Ending Dec-18 16 114.47 126.64 104.28 120.97 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 16.40 20.80 14.36 3.38