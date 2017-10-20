Edition:
United States

Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA)

ADP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

139.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
€140.00
Open
€140.30
Day's High
€140.70
Day's Low
€139.80
Volume
68,640
Avg. Vol
67,541
52-wk High
€151.65
52-wk Low
€87.81

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 9 11 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 5 4 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.37 3.26 3.16 3.16

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,183.10 1,183.10 1,183.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 3,162.77 3,633.00 2,857.43 3,028.42
Year Ending Dec-18 13 3,179.84 3,286.00 3,083.00 3,142.92
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 4.76 5.91 4.22 4.57
Year Ending Dec-18 16 5.13 5.95 4.49 4.95
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.80 9.30 6.90 4.52

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 792.00 742.00 50.00 6.31
Quarter Ending Mar-11 674.55 644.00 30.55 4.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,183.10 1,183.10 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,162.77 3,065.70 3,034.23 3,040.48 3,028.42
Year Ending Dec-18 3,179.84 3,176.53 3,169.74 3,174.79 3,142.92
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.76 4.76 4.69 4.68 4.57
Year Ending Dec-18 5.13 5.09 5.03 4.97 4.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Aeroports de Paris SA News

» More ADP.PA News