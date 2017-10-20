Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA)
ADP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
139.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
139.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.15 (-0.11%)
€-0.15 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
€140.00
€140.00
Open
€140.30
€140.30
Day's High
€140.70
€140.70
Day's Low
€139.80
€139.80
Volume
68,640
68,640
Avg. Vol
67,541
67,541
52-wk High
€151.65
€151.65
52-wk Low
€87.81
€87.81
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|9
|11
|12
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|5
|4
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.37
|3.26
|3.16
|3.16
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,183.10
|1,183.10
|1,183.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|3,162.77
|3,633.00
|2,857.43
|3,028.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|3,179.84
|3,286.00
|3,083.00
|3,142.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|4.76
|5.91
|4.22
|4.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|5.13
|5.95
|4.49
|4.95
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|7.80
|9.30
|6.90
|4.52
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|792.00
|742.00
|50.00
|6.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|674.55
|644.00
|30.55
|4.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,183.10
|1,183.10
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,162.77
|3,065.70
|3,034.23
|3,040.48
|3,028.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,179.84
|3,176.53
|3,169.74
|3,174.79
|3,142.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.76
|4.76
|4.69
|4.68
|4.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.13
|5.09
|5.03
|4.97
|4.95
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
- UPDATE 1-France starts asset sales drive with Engie placement
- UPDATE 2-France's Vinci ready to invest more in Paris airports
- BRIEF-Vinci will try to play a role if opportunity arises on ADP- CEO
- France's CDC would look "with interest" at state's Paris airport stake
- Bouygues deal to build Tehran airport terminal cancelled