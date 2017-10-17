Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS (AEFES.IS)
AEFES.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
21.44TRY
17 Oct 2017
21.44TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.32TL (+1.52%)
0.32TL (+1.52%)
Prev Close
21.12TL
21.12TL
Open
21.12TL
21.12TL
Day's High
21.86TL
21.86TL
Day's Low
21.12TL
21.12TL
Volume
648,047
648,047
Avg. Vol
547,491
547,491
52-wk High
22.66TL
22.66TL
52-wk Low
16.86TL
16.86TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.04
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.88
|2.88
|2.90
|3.18
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|2,338.49
|2,338.49
|2,338.49
|2,086.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2,687.01
|2,687.01
|2,687.01
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|12,467.30
|12,942.00
|11,880.00
|11,898.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|14,018.70
|14,481.00
|13,364.00
|13,262.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.04
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.79
|1.42
|0.43
|1.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|0.99
|1.30
|0.82
|1.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,726.50
|3,756.50
|30.00
|0.80
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,198.43
|2,425.70
|227.27
|10.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,118.59
|2,155.26
|36.67
|1.73
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,221.39
|3,243.03
|21.64
|0.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,188.00
|3,088.72
|99.28
|3.11
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.51
|0.30
|0.21
|41.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.08
|-0.14
|0.22
|277.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.31
|-0.73
|0.42
|-133.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.34
|0.22
|0.11
|33.50
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.33
|0.29
|0.04
|12.69
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2,338.49
|2,338.49
|2,479.58
|2,479.58
|2,086.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,687.01
|2,687.01
|2,636.21
|2,636.21
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12,467.30
|12,467.30
|12,478.10
|12,411.90
|11,898.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14,018.70
|14,018.70
|14,002.80
|13,826.50
|13,262.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0.07
|0.07
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.79
|0.79
|0.80
|0.88
|1.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.99
|0.99
|1.02
|1.13
|1.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
- BRIEF-Sun Interbrew's parent company says non-binding agreement for merger of Russian and Ukrainian business
- Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET
- BRIEF-Anadolu Efes Q2 net profit slightly rises to 175.1 million lira
- BRIEF-AB Inbev combines its Russia and Ukraine businesses with those of Anadolu Efes
- BRIEF-Anadolu Efes Q1 consolidated result swings to loss of 84.9 mln lira