Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)

AEM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

55.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.24 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
$55.75
Open
$55.96
Day's High
$56.07
Day's Low
$55.35
Volume
621,314
Avg. Vol
629,644
52-wk High
$71.15
52-wk Low
$46.91

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.17 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 9 8
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.47 2.47 2.44 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 548.96 569.26 526.00 579.24
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 566.58 583.22 549.94 565.39
Year Ending Dec-17 14 2,159.68 2,236.06 2,036.00 2,257.54
Year Ending Dec-18 14 2,142.48 2,248.00 2,043.00 2,196.13
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 0.17 0.28 0.08 0.38
Quarter Ending Mar-18 7 0.23 0.41 0.11 0.39
Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.84 0.99 0.65 1.12
Year Ending Dec-18 16 0.89 1.38 0.32 1.35
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 28.23 28.23 28.23 38.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 529.43 549.88 20.46 3.86
Quarter Ending Mar-17 517.26 547.46 30.20 5.84
Quarter Ending Dec-16 513.04 499.21 13.83 2.70
Quarter Ending Sep-16 556.30 610.86 54.56 9.81
Quarter Ending Jun-16 515.95 537.63 21.68 4.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.15 0.24 0.09 63.04
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.11 0.28 0.17 158.30
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.08 0.04 0.04 50.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.18 0.25 0.07 37.74
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.10 0.16 0.06 54.44

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 548.96 548.96 539.98 537.62 579.24
Quarter Ending Mar-18 566.58 566.58 568.85 565.74 565.39
Year Ending Dec-17 2,159.68 2,159.05 2,153.46 2,151.66 2,257.54
Year Ending Dec-18 2,142.48 2,142.48 2,144.82 2,155.47 2,196.13
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.38
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.21 0.39
Year Ending Dec-17 0.84 0.82 0.81 0.81 1.12
Year Ending Dec-18 0.89 0.88 0.90 0.89 1.35

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0 8 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 5 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

