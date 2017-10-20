Edition:
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE)

AFXG.DE on Xetra

44.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.13 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€45.00
Open
€45.08
Day's High
€45.34
Day's Low
€44.76
Volume
55,707
Avg. Vol
91,194
52-wk High
€47.78
52-wk Low
€30.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 3 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.92 2.92 3.17 3.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 8 1,174.21 1,189.73 1,164.59 1,170.47
Year Ending Sep-18 8 1,257.24 1,289.14 1,234.50 1,243.23
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 10 1.38 1.52 1.23 1.34
Year Ending Sep-18 10 1.44 1.53 1.33 1.48
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.30 9.30 9.30 13.87

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 275.00 277.20 2.20 0.80
Quarter Ending Dec-16 275.67 280.00 4.33 1.57
Quarter Ending Sep-16 293.00 289.77 3.23 1.10
Quarter Ending Jun-16 262.60 257.82 4.79 1.82
Quarter Ending Mar-16 279.00 278.18 0.82 0.29
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.34 0.34 0.00 1.49
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.37 0.38 0.01 4.11
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.37 0.38 0.01 2.70
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.30 0.24 0.06 20.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.31 0.38 0.07 22.58

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1,174.21 1,175.41 1,175.39 1,177.60 1,170.47
Year Ending Sep-18 1,257.24 1,259.66 1,259.60 1,261.95 1,243.23
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 1.38 1.39 1.39 1.39 1.34
Year Ending Sep-18 1.44 1.45 1.45 1.47 1.48

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG News

