Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE)
AFXG.DE on Xetra
44.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
44.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.13 (-0.29%)
€-0.13 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€45.00
€45.00
Open
€45.08
€45.08
Day's High
€45.34
€45.34
Day's Low
€44.76
€44.76
Volume
55,707
55,707
Avg. Vol
91,194
91,194
52-wk High
€47.78
€47.78
52-wk Low
€30.80
€30.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|3
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.92
|2.92
|3.17
|3.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|8
|1,174.21
|1,189.73
|1,164.59
|1,170.47
|Year Ending Sep-18
|8
|1,257.24
|1,289.14
|1,234.50
|1,243.23
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|10
|1.38
|1.52
|1.23
|1.34
|Year Ending Sep-18
|10
|1.44
|1.53
|1.33
|1.48
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|9.30
|9.30
|9.30
|13.87
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|275.00
|277.20
|2.20
|0.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|275.67
|280.00
|4.33
|1.57
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|293.00
|289.77
|3.23
|1.10
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|262.60
|257.82
|4.79
|1.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|279.00
|278.18
|0.82
|0.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.34
|0.34
|0.00
|1.49
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.37
|0.38
|0.01
|4.11
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.37
|0.38
|0.01
|2.70
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.30
|0.24
|0.06
|20.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.31
|0.38
|0.07
|22.58
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1,174.21
|1,175.41
|1,175.39
|1,177.60
|1,170.47
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,257.24
|1,259.66
|1,259.60
|1,261.95
|1,243.23
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1.38
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|1.34
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1.44
|1.45
|1.45
|1.47
|1.48
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec: acquisition of Veracity Innovations
- Valeant in talks to sell eye-surgery assets to Carl Zeiss: Bloomberg
- UPDATE 1-Valeant in talks to sell eye-surgery assets to Carl Zeiss - Bbg
- Valeant in talks to sell eye surgical products business - Bbg
- German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30