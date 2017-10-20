Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 8 1,174.21 1,189.73 1,164.59 1,170.47 Year Ending Sep-18 8 1,257.24 1,289.14 1,234.50 1,243.23 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 10 1.38 1.52 1.23 1.34 Year Ending Sep-18 10 1.44 1.53 1.33 1.48 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.30 9.30 9.30 13.87