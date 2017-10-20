Aggreko PLC (AGGK.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 14 1,647.26 1,725.00 1,549.00 1,695.07 Year Ending Dec-18 14 1,699.53 1,805.00 1,599.00 1,753.11 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 56.79 58.90 55.37 72.77 Year Ending Dec-18 16 63.46 67.64 58.12 78.39 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 3.75 6.50 2.30 2.03