Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)

AGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

25,952.86ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

471.86 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
25,481.00
Open
25,995.00
Day's High
26,280.00
Day's Low
25,584.00
Volume
1,340,070
Avg. Vol
2,418,558
52-wk High
26,705.00
52-wk Low
15,684.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.57 2.57 2.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 25,612.40 27,906.30 23,304.00 21,034.40
Year Ending Dec-18 17 24,578.30 29,076.00 21,642.40 22,349.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 2.28 2.80 1.74 1.10
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1.91 2.94 0.86 1.16

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 25,612.40 25,594.20 25,114.40 24,563.30 21,034.40
Year Ending Dec-18 24,578.30 24,517.50 24,150.90 23,789.20 22,349.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.28 2.26 2.15 2.08 1.10
Year Ending Dec-18 1.91 1.83 1.64 1.55 1.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 7 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 9 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 7 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 9 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Anglo American PLC News

