Agro Tech Foods Ltd (AGRO.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 3 8,091.67 8,118.00 8,066.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 8,558.00 8,558.00 8,558.00 9,267.67 Year Ending Mar-19 1 9,174.00 9,174.00 9,174.00 9,685.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 3 10.93 13.00 7.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 16.00 16.00 16.00 16.43 Year Ending Mar-19 1 20.50 20.50 20.50 13.50