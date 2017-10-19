Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (AHLU.NS)
AHLU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
287.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.85 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs289.00
Open
Rs293.00
Day's High
Rs293.00
Day's Low
Rs286.00
Volume
2,044
Avg. Vol
44,876
52-wk High
Rs410.00
52-wk Low
Rs235.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.73
|1.75
|2.33
|2.31
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|14,080.00
|15,919.00
|13,650.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|16,539.20
|19,099.00
|15,549.10
|19,129.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|18,208.90
|19,187.00
|17,200.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|15.07
|16.20
|14.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|16.44
|19.80
|13.80
|21.53
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|19.63
|23.20
|14.41
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|3,860.00
|3,829.35
|30.65
|0.79
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|3,464.50
|3,197.30
|267.20
|7.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|4,300.00
|3,137.12
|1,162.88
|27.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|3.30
|3.99
|0.69
|20.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|3.30
|2.96
|0.34
|10.30
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,080.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16,539.20
|16,539.20
|16,539.20
|16,422.50
|19,129.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18,208.90
|18,208.90
|18,208.90
|17,945.90
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15.07
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16.44
|16.44
|16.44
|16.22
|21.53
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19.63
|19.63
|19.63
|19.74
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0