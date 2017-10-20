Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd (AIPJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 4 6,082.19 6,171.00 5,974.44 -- Year Ending Jun-18 4 6,329.15 6,449.00 6,205.00 6,495.17 Year Ending Jun-19 4 6,818.85 7,098.00 6,622.35 6,962.73 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 4 314.00 329.00 305.20 -- Year Ending Jun-18 4 379.33 401.00 365.00 353.90 Year Ending Jun-19 4 435.73 460.20 414.00 407.98 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.80 14.80 14.80 --