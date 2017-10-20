Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd (AIPJ.J)
AIPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,780.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
5,780.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
10.00 (+0.17%)
10.00 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
5,770.00
5,770.00
Open
5,860.00
5,860.00
Day's High
5,978.00
5,978.00
Day's Low
5,772.00
5,772.00
Volume
386,351
386,351
Avg. Vol
105,797
105,797
52-wk High
6,794.00
6,794.00
52-wk Low
4,301.00
4,301.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|2.60
|2.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|6,082.19
|6,171.00
|5,974.44
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|4
|6,329.15
|6,449.00
|6,205.00
|6,495.17
|Year Ending Jun-19
|4
|6,818.85
|7,098.00
|6,622.35
|6,962.73
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|314.00
|329.00
|305.20
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|4
|379.33
|401.00
|365.00
|353.90
|Year Ending Jun-19
|4
|435.73
|460.20
|414.00
|407.98
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|14.80
|14.80
|14.80
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|6,082.19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|6,329.15
|6,329.15
|6,329.15
|6,598.48
|6,495.17
|Year Ending Jun-19
|6,818.85
|6,818.85
|6,818.85
|7,104.81
|6,962.73
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|314.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|379.33
|379.33
|379.33
|393.83
|353.90
|Year Ending Jun-19
|435.73
|435.73
|435.73
|452.40
|407.98
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- South Africa's Adcock Ingram to acquire Genop Holdings
- South Africa's Adcock Ingram to acquire Genop Holdings
- BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings says increase of 7% in FY turnover to 5,936 mln rand
- BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings sees FY HEPS between 310 cents and 313 cents