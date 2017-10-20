Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)
AIRP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.05 (+1.01%)
€1.05 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
€103.90
€103.90
Open
€104.00
€104.00
Day's High
€104.95
€104.95
Day's Low
€103.85
€103.85
Volume
976,946
976,946
Avg. Vol
793,288
793,288
52-wk High
€105.40
€105.40
52-wk Low
€81.84
€81.84
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|2.51
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|5
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|6
|5
|6
|(3) HOLD
|8
|9
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.88
|2.92
|2.81
|2.85
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|5,257.50
|5,407.00
|5,079.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|20,529.10
|21,086.30
|20,135.40
|21,614.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|21,359.10
|21,980.00
|20,626.10
|22,515.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|2.51
|2.57
|2.45
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24
|4.80
|6.10
|4.35
|5.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|5.29
|6.60
|4.71
|5.55
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|4.91
|6.90
|3.04
|5.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|3,434.71
|4,119.00
|684.29
|19.92
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|3,444.95
|3,223.00
|221.95
|6.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|3,565.75
|3,572.00
|6.25
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|3,495.64
|3,543.00
|47.36
|1.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,257.50
|5,257.50
|5,257.50
|5,257.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20,529.10
|20,566.50
|20,690.30
|20,717.20
|21,614.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21,359.10
|21,402.30
|21,519.00
|21,566.40
|22,515.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2.51
|2.51
|2.46
|2.45
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.80
|4.81
|4.78
|4.80
|5.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.29
|5.29
|5.26
|5.27
|5.55
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|3
|10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|3
|10
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|6
|9
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|4
|5
|12