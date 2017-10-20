Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 5,257.50 5,407.00 5,079.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 23 20,529.10 21,086.30 20,135.40 21,614.40 Year Ending Dec-18 22 21,359.10 21,980.00 20,626.10 22,515.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2.51 2.57 2.45 -- Year Ending Dec-17 24 4.80 6.10 4.35 5.06 Year Ending Dec-18 24 5.29 6.60 4.71 5.55 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 4.91 6.90 3.04 5.40