Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)

AIRP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.05 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
€103.90
Open
€104.00
Day's High
€104.95
Day's Low
€103.85
Volume
976,946
Avg. Vol
793,288
52-wk High
€105.40
52-wk Low
€81.84

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 2.51 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 6 5 6
(3) HOLD 8 9 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.88 2.92 2.81 2.85

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 5,257.50 5,407.00 5,079.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 20,529.10 21,086.30 20,135.40 21,614.40
Year Ending Dec-18 22 21,359.10 21,980.00 20,626.10 22,515.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2.51 2.57 2.45 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24 4.80 6.10 4.35 5.06
Year Ending Dec-18 24 5.29 6.60 4.71 5.55
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 4.91 6.90 3.04 5.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 3,434.71 4,119.00 684.29 19.92
Quarter Ending Sep-11 3,444.95 3,223.00 221.95 6.44
Quarter Ending Jun-11 3,565.75 3,572.00 6.25 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-11 3,495.64 3,543.00 47.36 1.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,257.50 5,257.50 5,257.50 5,257.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20,529.10 20,566.50 20,690.30 20,717.20 21,614.40
Year Ending Dec-18 21,359.10 21,402.30 21,519.00 21,566.40 22,515.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2.51 2.51 2.46 2.45 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4.80 4.81 4.78 4.80 5.06
Year Ending Dec-18 5.29 5.29 5.26 5.27 5.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 3 10
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 3 10
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 6 9
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4 5 12

Earnings vs. Estimates

