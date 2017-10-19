Asahi India Glass Ltd (AISG.NS)
AISG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
371.05INR
19 Oct 2017
371.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.85 (+0.50%)
Rs1.85 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs369.20
Rs369.20
Open
Rs371.05
Rs371.05
Day's High
Rs377.60
Rs377.60
Day's Low
Rs367.05
Rs367.05
Volume
5,807
5,807
Avg. Vol
87,863
87,863
52-wk High
Rs438.00
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.00
Rs163.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|4.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|6,117.00
|6,117.00
|6,117.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|23,669.00
|23,669.00
|23,669.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|26,267.00
|26,267.00
|26,267.00
|28,465.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|32,343.00
|32,343.00
|32,343.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|9.10
|9.10
|9.10
|11.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|15.30
|15.30
|15.30
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,301.00
|6,653.90
|352.90
|5.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,117.00
|6,768.00
|651.00
|10.64
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,230.00
|5,677.50
|552.50
|8.87
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,758.00
|5,677.50
|80.50
|1.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|5,527.00
|5,674.10
|147.10
|2.66
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,117.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23,669.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26,267.00
|26,267.00
|26,267.00
|26,267.00
|28,465.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|32,343.00
|32,343.00
|32,343.00
|32,343.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.10
|9.10
|9.10
|9.10
|11.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15.30
|15.30
|15.30
|15.30
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0