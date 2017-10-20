Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)
AIXGn.DE on Xetra
10.64EUR
20 Oct 2017
10.64EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.08 (-0.70%)
€-0.08 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
€10.71
€10.71
Open
€10.77
€10.77
Day's High
€10.90
€10.90
Day's Low
€10.60
€10.60
Volume
872,918
872,918
Avg. Vol
1,873,134
1,873,134
52-wk High
€11.59
€11.59
52-wk Low
€3.03
€3.03
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.02
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.13
|3.14
|3.07
|3.07
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|55.50
|61.00
|50.00
|72.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|60.00
|60.00
|60.00
|65.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|228.44
|240.00
|207.00
|226.31
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|242.75
|280.00
|212.00
|275.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|-0.20
|-0.10
|-0.36
|-0.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|0.08
|0.23
|-0.06
|0.07
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|57.50
|60.55
|3.05
|5.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|52.55
|53.60
|1.05
|2.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|85.32
|89.84
|4.51
|5.29
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|56.27
|51.15
|5.12
|9.10
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|34.67
|34.06
|0.61
|1.77
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.03
|-0.10
|0.07
|-233.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.12
|2,500.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.04
|0.06
|0.02
|50.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.03
|-214.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.06
|-0.09
|0.03
|-42.86
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|55.50
|55.50
|56.50
|57.00
|72.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|60.00
|60.00
|60.00
|58.00
|65.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|228.44
|222.59
|224.57
|219.19
|226.31
|Year Ending Dec-18
|242.75
|237.05
|232.94
|232.35
|275.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.20
|-0.20
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|0.06
|0.07
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0
|4
|0
- BRIEF-Aixtron: repeat order from Elite Advanced Laser
- Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance
- UPDATE 2-Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S resistance
- BRIEF-Aixtron receives order for AIX G5+ platform
- Chinese-backed fund to ask Trump for U.S. deal approval -sources