Ajanta Pharma Ltd (AJPH.NS)
AJPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,195.55INR
19 Oct 2017
1,195.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-0.06%)
Rs-0.75 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs1,196.30
Rs1,196.30
Open
Rs1,197.95
Rs1,197.95
Day's High
Rs1,210.05
Rs1,210.05
Day's Low
Rs1,185.55
Rs1,185.55
Volume
27,976
27,976
Avg. Vol
188,030
188,030
52-wk High
Rs2,060.10
Rs2,060.10
52-wk Low
Rs1,120.05
Rs1,120.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|12.20
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.17
|2.43
|2.50
|2.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|4,698.50
|4,927.00
|4,361.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|5,918.00
|5,918.00
|5,918.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|20,537.80
|21,738.00
|19,988.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|20,826.50
|21,188.00
|20,470.00
|26,008.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|24,626.90
|26,510.00
|22,956.00
|32,322.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|12.20
|12.20
|12.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|58.73
|62.70
|56.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|53.62
|57.10
|51.00
|71.27
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|68.88
|79.60
|61.20
|94.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,563.67
|4,731.20
|167.53
|3.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,698.50
|4,561.20
|137.30
|2.92
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,552.56
|5,150.20
|402.36
|7.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,128.33
|5,158.20
|29.87
|0.58
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|2,322.59
|2,707.50
|384.91
|16.57
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,698.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5,918.00
|5,918.00
|5,718.00
|5,718.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20,537.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20,826.50
|20,826.50
|21,351.20
|21,624.40
|26,008.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24,626.90
|24,626.90
|24,858.30
|25,328.60
|32,322.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-India's Ajanta Pharma gets final approval for Entacapone tablets from U.S. FDA
- BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says U.S. unit launches eletriptan hydrobromide tablets
- BRIEF-India's Ajanta Pharma June-qtr profit falls
- BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says Ganga Exports sold 2.7 mln shares of co
- BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma March-qtr consol profit rises