Ajanta Pharma Ltd (AJPH.NS)

AJPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,195.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs1,196.30
Open
Rs1,197.95
Day's High
Rs1,210.05
Day's Low
Rs1,185.55
Volume
27,976
Avg. Vol
188,030
52-wk High
Rs2,060.10
52-wk Low
Rs1,120.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 12.20 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.43 2.50 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 4,698.50 4,927.00 4,361.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 5,918.00 5,918.00 5,918.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 20,537.80 21,738.00 19,988.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 20,826.50 21,188.00 20,470.00 26,008.70
Year Ending Mar-19 6 24,626.90 26,510.00 22,956.00 32,322.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 12.20 12.20 12.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 58.73 62.70 56.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 53.62 57.10 51.00 71.27
Year Ending Mar-19 6 68.88 79.60 61.20 94.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,563.67 4,731.20 167.53 3.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,698.50 4,561.20 137.30 2.92
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,552.56 5,150.20 402.36 7.25
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,128.33 5,158.20 29.87 0.58
Quarter Ending Sep-13 2,322.59 2,707.50 384.91 16.57

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,698.50 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5,918.00 5,918.00 5,718.00 5,718.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20,537.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 20,826.50 20,826.50 21,351.20 21,624.40 26,008.70
Year Ending Mar-19 24,626.90 24,626.90 24,858.30 25,328.60 32,322.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

