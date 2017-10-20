Edition:
Akka Technologies SE (AKA.PA)

AKA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

51.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.22 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
€50.78
Open
€50.60
Day's High
€51.36
Day's Low
€50.40
Volume
10,380
Avg. Vol
20,178
52-wk High
€52.96
52-wk Low
€30.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.14 2.14 2.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1,325.56 1,339.00 1,317.00 1,183.66
Year Ending Dec-18 7 1,388.75 1,406.82 1,371.80 1,234.05
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 2.89 3.65 2.34 2.74
Year Ending Dec-18 7 3.70 4.53 3.28 3.14
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.60 25.60 25.60 36.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 327.00 338.20 11.20 3.43
Quarter Ending Mar-17 309.00 328.30 19.30 6.25
Quarter Ending Mar-13 241.40 225.40 16.00 6.63
Quarter Ending Mar-12 146.35 142.70 3.65 2.49
Quarter Ending Dec-11 147.00 145.10 1.90 1.29

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,325.56 1,325.56 1,326.55 1,323.60 1,183.66
Year Ending Dec-18 1,388.75 1,388.75 1,389.79 1,389.79 1,234.05
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.89 2.89 3.00 3.00 2.74
Year Ending Dec-18 3.70 3.70 3.68 3.68 3.14

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 6
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

