Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (AKCNS.IS)
AKCNS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
12.07TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|5
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.62
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|1,542.86
|1,639.32
|1,407.00
|1,632.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1,696.26
|1,795.06
|1,575.00
|1,766.94
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1.07
|1.25
|0.81
|1.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1.32
|1.49
|1.16
|1.66
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|401.80
|391.39
|10.41
|2.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|305.67
|298.10
|7.57
|2.48
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|378.75
|372.86
|5.89
|1.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|353.00
|352.30
|0.70
|0.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|411.67
|406.89
|4.77
|1.16
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.48
|0.28
|0.20
|42.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.00
|0.48
|0.48
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.30
|0.37
|0.07
|22.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.30
|0.41
|0.11
|37.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.19
|0.35
|0.16
|85.26
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,542.86
|1,550.90
|1,569.77
|1,556.12
|1,632.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,696.26
|1,699.54
|1,744.55
|1,728.55
|1,766.94
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.07
|1.10
|1.16
|1.17
|1.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.32
|1.33
|1.35
|1.30
|1.66
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1