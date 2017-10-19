Edition:
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd (AKSL.NS)

AKSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,454.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.15 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs1,464.15
Open
Rs1,465.00
Day's High
Rs1,486.95
Day's Low
Rs1,437.00
Volume
1,091
Avg. Vol
5,107
52-wk High
Rs1,890.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,100.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 3,750.80 3,750.80 3,750.80 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 3,931.15 3,931.15 3,931.15 4,326.54
Year Ending Jun-19 1 4,206.33 4,206.33 4,206.33 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 66.17 66.17 66.17 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 960.66 945.98 14.68 1.53
Quarter Ending Sep-16 927.47 925.34 2.13 0.23
Quarter Ending Jun-16 865.88 887.74 21.86 2.52
Quarter Ending Jun-15 843.00 750.64 92.36 10.96
Quarter Ending Mar-15 820.00 760.13 59.87 7.30

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 3,750.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 3,931.15 3,931.15 4,125.88 4,125.88 4,326.54
Year Ending Jun-19 4,206.33 4,206.33 -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd News