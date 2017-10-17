Edition:
United States

Alarko Holding AS (ALARK.IS)

ALARK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.22TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.04TL (+0.56%)
Prev Close
7.18TL
Open
7.21TL
Day's High
7.34TL
Day's Low
7.17TL
Volume
3,190,607
Avg. Vol
1,853,199
52-wk High
7.47TL
52-wk Low
3.60TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 1 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 840.50 938.00 743.00 865.78
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1,158.00 1,158.00 1,158.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 179.00 193.71 14.71 8.22
Quarter Ending Dec-16 275.00 185.15 89.85 32.67
Quarter Ending Sep-15 145.33 221.10 75.76 52.13
Quarter Ending Jun-15 114.33 138.02 23.69 20.72
Quarter Ending Mar-15 132.00 87.84 44.16 33.46
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-14 0.19 -0.02 0.21 109.47
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.09 0.10 0.01 15.56
Quarter Ending Dec-13 0.10 0.14 0.04 41.00
Quarter Ending Sep-13 0.14 0.39 0.25 175.71
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.17 0.23 0.06 33.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 840.50 840.50 938.00 938.00 865.78
Year Ending Dec-18 1,158.00 1,158.00 1,158.00 1,158.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.45 0.45 -- -- 0.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Alarko Holding AS News