Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS (ALBRK.IS)
ALBRK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.34TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-0.74%)
Prev Close
1.35TL
Open
1.36TL
Day's High
1.36TL
Day's Low
1.34TL
Volume
2,001,514
Avg. Vol
2,317,837
52-wk High
1.53TL
52-wk Low
1.10TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1,640.50
|1,676.00
|1,605.00
|1,568.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1,732.00
|1,857.00
|1,607.00
|1,756.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.41
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|77.00
|314.56
|237.56
|308.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|292.00
|326.06
|34.06
|11.66
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|269.00
|310.17
|41.17
|15.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|274.00
|274.62
|0.62
|0.23
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|250.00
|421.39
|171.39
|68.56
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,640.50
|1,640.50
|1,625.50
|1,625.50
|1,568.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,732.00
|1,732.00
|1,630.50
|1,630.50
|1,756.67
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings