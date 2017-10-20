Edition:
Aldermore Group PLC (ALD.L)

ALD.L on London Stock Exchange

305.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.10 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
304.90
Open
305.70
Day's High
306.80
Day's Low
300.50
Volume
2,400,273
Avg. Vol
1,430,294
52-wk High
310.00
52-wk Low
162.04

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 9
(3) HOLD 5 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.41 2.29 2.29 2.35

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 304.75 312.00 275.58 282.18
Year Ending Dec-18 14 328.74 351.60 296.04 300.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 30.94 33.20 28.15 25.63
Year Ending Dec-18 15 31.66 34.40 23.20 25.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 4.35 10.70 -1.90 9.60

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 304.75 304.97 305.10 304.94 282.18
Year Ending Dec-18 328.74 328.96 329.09 328.98 300.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 30.94 30.92 30.63 30.14 25.63
Year Ending Dec-18 31.66 31.74 31.74 31.39 25.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

