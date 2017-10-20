Aldermore Group PLC (ALD.L)
ALD.L on London Stock Exchange
305.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.10 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
304.90
Open
305.70
Day's High
306.80
Day's Low
300.50
Volume
2,400,273
Avg. Vol
1,430,294
52-wk High
310.00
52-wk Low
162.04
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|3
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|9
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.41
|2.29
|2.29
|2.35
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|304.75
|312.00
|275.58
|282.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|328.74
|351.60
|296.04
|300.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|30.94
|33.20
|28.15
|25.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|31.66
|34.40
|23.20
|25.73
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|4.35
|10.70
|-1.90
|9.60
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|304.75
|304.97
|305.10
|304.94
|282.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|328.74
|328.96
|329.09
|328.98
|300.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30.94
|30.92
|30.63
|30.14
|25.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|31.66
|31.74
|31.74
|31.39
|25.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
- UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand
- British bank Aldermore in deal talks with South Africa's FirstRand
- BRIEF-Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer
- UPDATE 1-British bank Aldermore's first-half profit jumps 32 pct
- British bank Aldermore's first-half profit jumps 32 percent