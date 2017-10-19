Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ALEM.NS)
ALEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|4.43
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.27
|2.27
|2.27
|2.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|7,750.38
|7,949.00
|7,400.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|8,107.00
|8,107.00
|8,107.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|31,830.70
|34,830.00
|30,381.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|33,770.10
|38,030.00
|31,380.00
|36,856.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|39,053.20
|44,640.00
|34,262.00
|42,443.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|4.43
|4.90
|3.96
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|5.64
|5.64
|5.64
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|21.71
|24.30
|20.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|21.97
|24.90
|19.10
|29.97
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|28.27
|33.90
|20.70
|38.12
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7,538.67
|6,481.90
|1,056.77
|14.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,750.38
|7,367.10
|383.27
|4.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8,001.71
|7,698.60
|303.11
|3.79
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,828.75
|8,787.30
|958.55
|12.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,595.83
|7,270.20
|674.37
|10.22
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.60
|3.54
|1.06
|23.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.43
|4.94
|0.51
|11.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5.21
|4.59
|0.62
|11.90
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5.39
|6.36
|0.97
|18.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.90
|5.41
|1.51
|38.72
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,750.38
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|8,107.00
|8,107.00
|8,107.00
|8,107.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31,830.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|33,770.10
|33,770.10
|33,770.10
|33,958.40
|36,856.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|39,053.20
|39,053.20
|39,053.20
|39,122.10
|42,443.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.43
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|5.64
|5.64
|5.64
|5.64
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21.71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21.97
|21.97
|22.01
|22.41
|29.97
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28.27
|28.27
|28.27
|28.26
|38.12
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets EU GMP certificate for audit conducted at Panelav
- BRIEF-Alembic Pharma Ltd says sold Baddi plant to Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd
- BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals sells formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi to Scott Edil Pharmacia
- BRIEF-India's Alembic Pharmaceuticals says fire at Algerian JV plant
- BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets U.S. FDA approval for Doxycycline Capsules USP, 75 mg & 100 mg