Esker SA (ALESK.PA)

ALESK.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

55.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.41 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
€55.46
Open
€55.46
Day's High
€55.60
Day's Low
€55.05
Volume
1,865
Avg. Vol
9,205
52-wk High
€55.95
52-wk Low
€37.19

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 76.40 78.80 75.00 75.25
Year Ending Dec-18 3 84.90 88.70 82.00 83.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.53 1.65 1.45 1.69
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.66 1.86 1.54 1.62

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 76.40 77.40 77.47 77.07 75.25
Year Ending Dec-18 84.90 85.57 85.57 85.23 83.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings

