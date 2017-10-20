Edition:
United States

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFAAL.L)

ALFAAL.L on London Stock Exchange

490.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
490.00
Open
482.00
Day's High
491.30
Day's Low
482.00
Volume
27,567
Avg. Vol
329,597
52-wk High
536.00
52-wk Low
325.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 88.02 88.34 87.70 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2 100.85 103.40 98.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 10.70 10.80 10.61 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2 12.50 12.80 12.20 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 16.40 16.40 16.40 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 88.02 88.02 88.02 86.14 --
Year Ending Dec-18 100.85 100.85 100.85 99.91 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10.70 10.70 10.70 10.53 --
Year Ending Dec-18 12.50 12.50 12.50 12.23 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC News

