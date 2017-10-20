Edition:
Allied Minds PLC (ALML.L)

ALML.L on London Stock Exchange

172.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.75 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
170.00
Open
170.00
Day's High
172.75
Day's Low
162.00
Volume
77,665
Avg. Vol
330,350
52-wk High
475.00
52-wk Low
114.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.67 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 2.03 3.09 1.09 18.24
Year Ending Dec-18 2 3.75 3.95 3.56 52.32
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 -29.23 -28.37 -30.57 -21.23
Year Ending Dec-18 2 -28.29 -25.38 -31.19 -12.13

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.03 2.03 2.03 1.56 18.24
Year Ending Dec-18 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 52.32
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -29.23 -29.23 -29.23 -32.31 -21.23
Year Ending Dec-18 -28.29 -28.29 -28.29 -32.45 -12.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Allied Minds PLC News

